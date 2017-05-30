Former Uber driver arrested in connec...

Former Uber driver arrested in connection with woman's death

Read more: NBC2 News

The Florida Times-Union reports that police arrested 29-year-old Charles Rowlands of Jacksonville on Thursday on suspicion of evidence tampering related to the death investigation. Police say 28-year-old Victoria Braddock was found barely alive May 15. She had been shot and was lying in the middle of a road after being thrown from a black SUV, and later died at the hospital.

