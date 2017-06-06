FMA encourages Florida doctors to prescribe opioids responsibly

Florida Medical Association, the professional association that represents more than 20,000 doctors in the state, is taking a stand on the fight against the current opioid epidemic by encouraging physicians to handle the drugs responsibly, use the state prescription drug monitoring program and follow national guidelines for best practices. The association's CEO Timothy Stapleton issued an editorial on Tuesday with the title 'Fighting the Opioid Epidemic in the Exam Room,' to address an issue that has led to thousands of overdose deaths and is showing no sign of receding.

