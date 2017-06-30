Florida's school grades improve as ed...

Florida's school grades improve as educators get the hang of a new system | Florida Trend Education

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Florida Trend

Florida has a growing number of A-rated schools and fewer schools rated "F," according to school grade data released by the state Wednesday. The percentage of schools that earned an "A" or a "B" rose from 46 percent to 57 percent and the number of "F" schools dropped by more than half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... 9 hr anonymous 10
Stella 14 hr Stella 4
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Thu Olivia Newtons John 10
trying a new money making system Thu John Ravolta 3
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Jun 27 Single and jealous 2
Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ... Jun 27 Single and jealous 1
looking for an old friend... Jun 27 marie butler 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC