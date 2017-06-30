Florida's school grades improve as educators get the hang of a new system | Florida Trend Education
Florida has a growing number of A-rated schools and fewer schools rated "F," according to school grade data released by the state Wednesday. The percentage of schools that earned an "A" or a "B" rose from 46 percent to 57 percent and the number of "F" schools dropped by more than half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|10
|Stella
|14 hr
|Stella
|4
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|Thu
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Jun 27
|Single and jealous
|1
|looking for an old friend...
|Jun 27
|marie butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC