Florida's Mental Hospitals Are Unders...

Florida's Mental Hospitals Are Understaffed Fire Hazards, Lose Thousands of Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

The South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Florida City is one of seven mental health facilities operated or contracted by the state. Some have been committed under the Baker Act for evaluation and treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 5 min Chilli J 9
Blountstown Burger King 18 hr Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Fri fresh air 1
Gay skype (May '16) Fri REMAX Racism 12
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Fri USS LIBERTY 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Fri OCD Trump 1
News New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al... Fri ABMESSINA1947 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC