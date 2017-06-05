Floridan's get some good news as drug...

Floridan's get some good news as drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers

Good news for Floridian's and anyone who who has cancer, drugs are scoring big wins against common cancers, setting new standards for how to treat many prostate, breast and lung tumors. There's even a "uni-drug" that may fight many forms of the disease.

