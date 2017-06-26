Florida woman falls asleep behind whe...

Florida woman falls asleep behind wheel with toddler in car A Florida ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Jennifer Hernandez, 31, was arrested when she fell asleep in the driver's seat of her car with her child in the back seat. A Florida woman was found passed out behind the wheel of a car at an intersection with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Sun Horatio 9
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Sat vote big no 1
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Jun 24 wen 448
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 24 Tarah 150
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 23 Gold Mask 2
All Americans have 1 common enemy Jun 21 The Mick 4
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar Jun 21 The Mick 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC