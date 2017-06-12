Florida woman charged with hiding dad...

Florida woman charged with hiding dad's body for benefits

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida woman on charges associated with burying her dead father in her backyard so that she could collect his Social Security benefits. A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 61-year-old Susan Marie Kort of Ocala buried her father in the backyard of her home after he passed away in November 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 16 hr Trump is a joke 4
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Jun 13 Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
Gay skype (May '16) Jun 11 treeface41 13
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
News Florida airport shooting suspect due... Jun 9 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC