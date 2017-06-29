Florida Supreme Court Throws Out 4 De...

Florida Supreme Court Throws Out 4 Death Sentences

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

The high court on Thursday threw out the sentences because a jury did not unanimously recommend the death penalty. Last year the court ruled death sentences have to be unanimous, which the court put in place in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... 3 hr anonymous 10
Stella 8 hr Stella 4
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Thu Olivia Newtons John 10
trying a new money making system Thu John Ravolta 3
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Tue Single and jealous 2
Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ... Tue Single and jealous 1
looking for an old friend... Tue marie butler 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC