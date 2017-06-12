Florida reef rescuers race to keep pace with climate change
Ten years ago, when scientists in South Florida began a massive rescue effort to rebuild the nation's only inshore reef, replanting nursery-grown staghorn coral with a gardening technique perfected in the Pacific seemed like an easy solution. "You can go to Home Depot to get everything you need," said University of Miami marine biologist Diego Lirman.
