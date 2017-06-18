Florida Polytechnic University receiv...

Florida Polytechnic University receives accreditation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The Ledger reports the Lakeland school's certification was announced Friday by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Florida Polytechnic was established in 2012 as a school focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stella 1 hr Papaw 1
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Sat Old Man 4
All Americans have 1 common enemy Sat Phillip 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 16 Trump is a joke 4
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Jun 13 Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC