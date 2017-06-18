Florida Polytechnic University receives accreditation
The Ledger reports the Lakeland school's certification was announced Friday by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Florida Polytechnic was established in 2012 as a school focused on science, technology, engineering and math.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella
|1 hr
|Papaw
|1
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Sat
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Sat
|Phillip
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC