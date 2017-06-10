Florida police safely locate twin sisters who went missing
The mother of two Coral Springs twins who vanished Tuesday is beside herself in NY, wishing she would've stayed in South Florida after visiting this weekend. Officers say their father, Rickey McClam, has full custody of the girls but their mother had come down to visit them from NY earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Blountstown Burger King
|Sat
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Fri
|fresh air
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Fri
|REMAX Racism
|12
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|OCD Trump
|1
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|Fri
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC