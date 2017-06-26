Florida Medical Marijuana Licensure Update
After no bill was passed during the 2017 regular session, the Florida Legislature passed Senate Bill 8A in a special session and provided for the issuance of 10 new "Medical Marijuana Treatment Center" licenses to cultivate, process, and dispense medical marijuana. These licenses are in addition to the seven existing licenses issued to entities which are currently in operation.
