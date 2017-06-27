Florida man sits in jail 90 days when drywall power is mistaken for cocaine
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine. But Karlos Cashe walked out of jail last week after lab results determined the powder in the handyman's car was actually drywall.
