Florida Man Serves An 11-Year Sentence, Now the State Wants To Put Him Back In

Robert Woodall was released on appeal after serving 11 years in a Florida prison for injuring someone with a gun in a drunken fight, but now the court has ordered him back to serve the rest of his 20-year sentence. A judge delayed the hearing on his case Monday, giving Woodall, 35, a brief reprieve with his family until July 19, by which time he and his attorney hope that the Florida Supreme Court will accept his case and free him permanently, VICE News reports.

