Florida Man Serves An 11-Year Sentence, Now the State Wants To Put Him Back In
Robert Woodall was released on appeal after serving 11 years in a Florida prison for injuring someone with a gun in a drunken fight, but now the court has ordered him back to serve the rest of his 20-year sentence. A judge delayed the hearing on his case Monday, giving Woodall, 35, a brief reprieve with his family until July 19, by which time he and his attorney hope that the Florida Supreme Court will accept his case and free him permanently, VICE News reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|2 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Stella
|Mon
|Stella
|2
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Jun 17
|Old Man
|4
|All Americans have 1 common enemy
|Jun 17
|Phillip
|1
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Jun 13
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC