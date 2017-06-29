Florida man jailed for selling family...

Florida man jailed for selling family fake Disney tickets

23 hrs ago

A 19-year-old Florida man is accused of selling 13 fraudulent Walt Disney World tickets to a family of tourists. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tells the Orlando Sentinel that Branden Bullerin posted the tickets for sale on Craigslist.

Chicago, IL

