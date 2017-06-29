Florida man jailed for selling family fake Disney tickets
A 19-year-old Florida man is accused of selling 13 fraudulent Walt Disney World tickets to a family of tourists. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tells the Orlando Sentinel that Branden Bullerin posted the tickets for sale on Craigslist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella
|3 hr
|Papaw
|3
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|16 hr
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Tue
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Tue
|Single and jealous
|1
|looking for an old friend...
|Tue
|marie butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC