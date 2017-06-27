Florida man arrested for threatening ...

Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Republican state representative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hot Air

Jose Diaz is a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives. Sunday someone left a death threat on his Facebook page and, with the recent shooting of Republican lawmakers in mind, Diaz reported the threat to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... 1 hr anonymous 4
trying a new money making system 2 hr mchas999 2
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Tue Single and jealous 2
Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ... Tue Single and jealous 1
looking for an old friend... Tue marie butler 1
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Tue BECHT is a rodent 151
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 25 Horatio 9
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC