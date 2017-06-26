Florida legislators aren't making the...

Florida legislators aren't making the grade on open government

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

How bad? In a scorecard on open government recently produced by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors, 77 of the Legislature's 160 members received D's, and three got F's, putting exactly half below mediocrity on the issue. None scored A's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre... Tue Single and jealous 2
Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ... Tue Single and jealous 1
looking for an old friend... Tue marie butler 1
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Tue BECHT is a rodent 151
News Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15) Jun 25 Horatio 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Jun 24 wen 448
News CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi... Jun 23 Gold Mask 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC