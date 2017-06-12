Florida Gov. Rick Scott has Signed SB...

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has Signed SB-128 & SB-1052

On Friday, June 9th, Governor Rick Scott SIGNED INTO LAW the two critically important self-defense bills we have been urging him to sign. One, SB-128 Burden of Proof by Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Bobby Payne restores the presumption of innocence in self-defense cases by putting the burden of proof BACK ON THE STATE where it belongs.

