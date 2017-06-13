Florida Gov Pledges to Sign Medical Marijuana Bill Passed During Special Session
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he "absolutely" intends to sign the medical marijuana bill passed Friday by the state Legislature. After the original legislation fell apart on the final day of the regular session last month, the chambers approved the bill during the final day of the special session.
