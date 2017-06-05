Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets
Record levels of heavy rainfall in the Sunshine State have left streets and parking lots flooded, leading some to grab a board and hit the water. In a video posted on Twitter, Florida resident Destra Benoit can be seen slowly being towed by an SUV while standing atop a surfboard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blountstown Burger King
|1 hr
|Ronnie
|1
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|17 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|17 hr
|fresh air
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|17 hr
|REMAX Racism
|12
|Florida airport shooting suspect due...
|17 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|17 hr
|OCD Trump
|1
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|21 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC