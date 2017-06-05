Florida flooding leads to surfing in ...

Florida flooding leads to surfing in the streets

Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

Record levels of heavy rainfall in the Sunshine State have left streets and parking lots flooded, leading some to grab a board and hit the water. In a video posted on Twitter, Florida resident Destra Benoit can be seen slowly being towed by an SUV while standing atop a surfboard.

Chicago, IL

