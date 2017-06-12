Florida Doubles Brownfield Cleanup And Redevelopment Tax Credits &...
Innovative Florida environmental site cleanup and Brownfield programs received a boost as the 2017 regular session of the Florida Legislature concluded. Yesterday, Governor Scott signed into law a measure designed to add flexibility and to quicken the pace of petroleum and drycleaner site cleanup using creative Florida Department of Environmental Protection programs.
