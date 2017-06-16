Florida Dems speaker lineup: Biden, Nelson, BLM - who's missing?
The Florida Democratic Party holds its annual fundraising dinner in the district of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but she's not on the list of speakers. As previously announced , former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the event at the Diplomat Beach Resort, which the party says has already raised $850,000.
