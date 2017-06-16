Florida Dems speaker lineup: Biden, N...

Florida Dems speaker lineup: Biden, Nelson, BLM - who's missing?

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Florida Democratic Party holds its annual fundraising dinner in the district of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but she's not on the list of speakers. As previously announced , former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the event at the Diplomat Beach Resort, which the party says has already raised $850,000.

Chicago, IL

