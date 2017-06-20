Florida Democrats seek move to left ahead of 2018 elections
Gov. Rick Scott vetoes higher education bill that was priority of Senate President Joe Negron, saying it "impedes" progress at Florida's state colleges Gov. Rick Scott vetoes higher education bill that was priority of Senate President Joe Negron, saying it "impedes" progress at Florida's state colleges Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Wednesday for a three-day special session to add $215 million for PreK-12 schools, as well as more money for Visit Florida and a new incentive program for businesses - all top priorities for Gov. Rick Scott. The special session is scheduled to end Friday.
