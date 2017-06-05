Florida death penalty-prosecutor fight heads to high court
Gov. Rick Scott and a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty will square off against each other before the state's high court. The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a June 28 hearing so justices can question attorneys representing the Republican governor and State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|9 hr
|Legal Beagle
|8
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Mon
|Marcossreyess516
|10
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|clue klux flux ..clus clock lcok lcok ....me ca...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC