Florida death penalty-prosecutor fight heads to high court

Gov. Rick Scott and a Florida prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty will square off against each other before the state's high court. The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a June 28 hearing so justices can question attorneys representing the Republican governor and State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

