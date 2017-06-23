Florida couple lived together, found ...

Florida couple lived together, found dead in separate rooms

Yesterday

A medical examiner found that a Florida couple whose bodies were found in separate rooms in their home died of natural causes. Authorities never suspected foul play or suicide in the March 29 deaths of 50-year-old Richard Lee Hadlock and 54-year-old Sandra Lee Witkowski.

Chicago, IL

