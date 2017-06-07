Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left by Trump
Growing up in Central Florida can spoil a person. Blessed with miles of beaches, countless lakes, vibrant state parks and more beautiful weather than anyone rightly deserves, this place unfairly shapes our expectations of what a region should offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|2 hr
|Garret
|8
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|2 hr
|Garret
|4
|Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor list.
|2 hr
|Garret
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|3 hr
|Thehot_123
|11
|Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l...
|Wed
|Rustyztwo
|1
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Decade Old Thread
|64
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|Tue
|Legal Beagle
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC