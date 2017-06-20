Florida Changes Harsh Sentencing Law,...

Florida Changes Harsh Sentencing Law, Too Late for Many Inmates

13 hrs ago

In 1999, the state of Florida reinstated strict mandatory minimum sentences to crack down on opioid abuse. Thereafter, illegally possessing just 28 oxycodone pills could put a person away for no less than 15 years on a trafficking charge.

Chicago, IL

