Florida Cannabis Coalition to host CannaDay in Ybor City on Saturday
The Florida Cannabis Coalition will host the CannaDay Medical Marijuana Conference and Expo, an event for entrepreneurs, medical professionals, caregivers and job seekers in the medical marijuana industry, on Saturday in Ybor City. The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at the Cuban Club, located at 2010 14th Ave., in Ybor City, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets run from $49 to $249 for entry.
