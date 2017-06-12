Florida Blue will sell Obamacare plans statewide in 2018

Florida Blue, the state's largest health insurer, announced this week that it plans to stay in the individual market and sell coverage in all 67 counties next year - despite the uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act. The future of the Affordable Care Act may be uncertain, but Florida's largest health insurer, Florida Blue, announced this week that the company intends to stay in the individual market and sell coverage in all 67 counties next year.

