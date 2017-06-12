Florida Blue will sell Obamacare plan...

Florida Blue will sell Obamacare plans statewide in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida Blue, the state's largest health insurer, announced this week that it plans to stay in the individual market and sell coverage in all 67 counties next year - despite the uncertainty over the future of the Affordable Care Act. The future of the Affordable Care Act may be uncertain, but Florida's largest health insurer, Florida Blue, announced this week that the company intends to stay in the individual market and sell coverage in all 67 counties next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Tue spud 38
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 2
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Tue Love ya 1
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Mon hammer 1
Gay skype (May '16) Sun treeface41 13
Blountstown Burger King Jun 10 Ronnie 1
News Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ... Jun 9 fresh air 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC