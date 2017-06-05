Florida airport shooting suspect due...
There are 1 comment on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 17 hrs ago, titled Florida airport shooting suspect due.... In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:
An Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court as a judge closely monitors his mental health. Lawyers for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, have said he's fit to stand trial despite a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Mike Doran , Yosef Kokol , Yariv Katz , rita katz , mike oren , eric feight , mikey raphan , baruch goldstein , yisrael katz , paul wolfowitz , jon pollard libowitz and the AIPAC mohels suffer from bernie madoff syndrome ..........but are protected by terry gross of FRESH AIR and the kosher nostra media.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|13 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|13 hr
|fresh air
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|13 hr
|REMAX Racism
|12
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|14 hr
|OCD Trump
|1
|New venue, more competition: Florida Theatre al...
|18 hr
|ABMESSINA1947
|1
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Thu
|Garret
|8
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Thu
|Garret
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC