There are on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from 17 hrs ago, titled Florida airport shooting suspect due.... In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:

An Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court as a judge closely monitors his mental health. Lawyers for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, have said he's fit to stand trial despite a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.