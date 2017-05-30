Florida ACLU Condemns MDPD's Request ...

Florida ACLU Condemns MDPD's Request for Widespread Surveillance Airplanes

The Miami-Dade Police Department has already applied for a $500,000 Department of Justice grant to start flying planes over the county that can record and track the entire city's population moving around. These "wide-area surveillance" systems were originally developed to track insurgents planting car-bombs during the Iraq War - but now, the technology is being used on American civilians.

