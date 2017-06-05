Florida 49 mins ago 6:52 a.m.Man dies in Florida after being sucked under street sweeper
A man has been killed when he was sucked underneath a street sweeper in Florida. Local news outlets report that a street sweeper operator was killed early Saturday after officials say he became entangled while trying to clear something from the machine at a parking lot in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville.
