Florida 35 mins ago 11:27 a.m.FWC looking for men who took shell off of sea turtle

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public's help regarding a sea turtle that was found washed up at Jacksonville Beach. According to FWC, the turtle was found on the shoreline at 34th Avenue in South Jacksonville Beach June 8. A member of the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol made a report of the dead turtle and identified it as an immature green sea turtle.

