Five killed in shooting at Florida workplace
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the gunman, 45, was a disgruntled former employee at Fiamma, a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles, who was fired in April. Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay skype (May '16)
|9 hr
|Marcossreyess516
|10
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC