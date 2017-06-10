Five killed in shooting at Florida wo...

Five killed in shooting at Florida workplace

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the gunman, 45, was a disgruntled former employee at Fiamma, a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles, who was fired in April. Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay skype (May '16) 9 hr Marcossreyess516 10
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... May 30 slick willie expl... 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 30 BiZKiT 8
Tiger woods May 29 Tin cup 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... May 29 Lily 3
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) May 28 Sam 63
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC