Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-ye...

Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-year-old Florida girl

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here. For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 22 hr Garret 8
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 22 hr Garret 4
Trusted Research Chemicals Vendor list. 22 hr Garret 1
Gay skype (May '16) 23 hr Thehot_123 11
News Florida leaders debate the economic impact of l... Wed Rustyztwo 1
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) Jun 6 Decade Old Thread 64
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... Jun 6 Legal Beagle 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC