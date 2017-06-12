Eugene Badger Inducted Into Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame
Eugene Badger was born in Hastings, Florida, and grew up on his family's potato farm. This early connection to agriculture grew into a lifelong commitment to advancing Florida agriculture and advocating on its behalf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alpha Zeta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Tue
|spud
|38
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis
|Tue
|Love ya
|1
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Mon
|hammer
|1
|Gay skype (May '16)
|Sun
|treeface41
|13
|Blountstown Burger King
|Jun 10
|Ronnie
|1
|Florida cities fill climate-change vacuum left ...
|Jun 9
|fresh air
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC