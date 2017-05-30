Equality Florida celebrates 20 years
In June 2015, with decades of rough and tumble politics under its belt, the country accomplished the near impossible: the Supreme Court ruled that state-level bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and that same-sex married couples were to be accorded the same recognition as opposite-sex couples at state and federal level Gay marriage was legal and Equality Florida certainly contributed to that monumental victory. By the time the matter had reached the Supreme Court, however, the same-sex marriage landscape had become a dizzying patchwork of state law, ballot initiative and federal action, each either allowing or preventing same-sex couples from marrying.
