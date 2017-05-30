Equality Florida celebrates 20 years

Equality Florida celebrates 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In June 2015, with decades of rough and tumble politics under its belt, the country accomplished the near impossible: the Supreme Court ruled that state-level bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and that same-sex married couples were to be accorded the same recognition as opposite-sex couples at state and federal level Gay marriage was legal and Equality Florida certainly contributed to that monumental victory. By the time the matter had reached the Supreme Court, however, the same-sex marriage landscape had become a dizzying patchwork of state law, ballot initiative and federal action, each either allowing or preventing same-sex couples from marrying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz... May 30 slick willie expl... 7
Gay skype (May '16) May 30 hah931449290 9
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 30 BiZKiT 8
Tiger woods May 29 Tin cup 1
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... May 29 Lily 3
News Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07) May 28 Sam 63
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC