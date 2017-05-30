Editorial: Florida budget deal trades cash for bad policy
Peace in Tallahassee comes at a high price. Gov. Rick Scott and legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed to spend more money on public schools, promote tourism and rework the governor's pet job incentives program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC