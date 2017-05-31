Dyer, other mayors vow to maintain fight against climate change
President Donald Trump won't abide by a global climate accord, so state and local leaders, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer , say they will take Washington's place in the fight against climate change. Trump's decision Thursday to pull out of the 195-nation Paris Agreement came a week after Dyer embraced the goal of powering Orlando entirely with renewable energy by 2050, joining 60 other mayors in a nationwide clean-energy initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC