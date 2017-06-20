Donald Trump reports growing income from South Florida businesses
President Donald Trump 's income from his South Florida clubs has soared since the real estate mogul became commander-in-chief, according to his financial disclosures. Trump's combined income reported from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and his golf clubs in Jupiter, West Palm Beach and Doral has doubled to $191 million since he was elected president, according to his latest annual financial disclosure, released June 16. Trump has said he turned over operations of his businesses to his sons while he focuses on the presidency - though his financial ties to his vast holdings remain.
