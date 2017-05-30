Dog Named for Florida Gas Station Where He Was Abandoned in 90 Degree Heat
The adorable pit bull mix was abandoned outside a Florida Wawa gas station on Wednesday afternoon in a cage equipped with food and water. According to ABC Action News, who first reported the story , customers spotted the dog at the side of the building, sitting in the 90 degree heat.
