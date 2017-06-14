Disney to remember boy killed by alli...

Disney to remember boy killed by alligator with sculpture

Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Walt Disney World plans to honor a Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at one of its resorts near Orlando with a sculpture of a lighthouse. A year ago Wednesday, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves, who was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

