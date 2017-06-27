Deputies: Woman gives birth to child fathered by 11-year-old
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old. Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials said in an email that 25-year-old Marissa Ashley Mowry faces a charge of sexual battery on a child younger than 12. Mowry became pregnant and gave birth in October 2014.
