Democrat running for Florida governor brings up rival's father
Winter Park businessman and Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris King introduced himself to Palm Beach County Democratic activists on Thursday night, calling himself a "progressive entrepreneur" who can end decades of futility for Democrats in Florida governor races. First-time candidate King, 38, told attendees at the monthly county Democratic Party meeting outside West Palm Beach that he was a freshman in high school the last time a Democrat won a governor's race.
