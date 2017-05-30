Deep tropical moisture arrives to Central Florida, very damp weekend
Lots of moisture streaming from the Pacific over to the Gulf of Mexico, will continue dominate the Sunshine State over the weekend through next week. The deep moisture has originated from the Pacific and has started to arrive in different impulses to Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|May 30
|slick willie expl...
|7
|Gay skype (May '16)
|May 30
|hah931449290
|9
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|8
|Tiger woods
|May 29
|Tin cup
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 29
|Lily
|3
|Condo rules that ban pickups are constitutional... (Sep '07)
|May 28
|Sam
|63
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC