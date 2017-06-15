Death penalty thrown out, new hearing ordered for man who killed 2 in Lake County
The Florida Supreme Court threw out a death sentence for Donte Hall, 32, and sent the case back to the trial court for a new sentencing hearing because a jury's death-penalty recommendation was not unanimous. Hall shot Anthony Blunt, 35, of Mount Dora, a caseworker for the Florida Department of Children and Families, and Kison Evans, 32, a Tavares father of 10, to death with an AK-47 in September 2006 during a robbery at a house party in Eustis.
