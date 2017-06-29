Dartmouth woman arrested in Florida murder
A 23-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested Wednesday in Dartmouth on a Florida murder warrant, issued in the death of a Pensacola man who was found buried in a backyard there. Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that Desiree Tedder, 23, was taken into custody by Trooper David Reis of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. Reis had been assisting local and Pensacola police in the investigation of a missing person who was a suspected homicide victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stella
|11 min
|Papaw
|3
|CCHR Florida Invites the Public to Learn the Hi...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|8
|Man says Starbucks banned him for life (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Olivia Newtons John
|10
|trying a new money making system
|12 hr
|John Ravolta
|3
|vote big no on trump ryne care call your congre...
|Tue
|Single and jealous
|2
|Message from single guys to LGBT community; We ...
|Tue
|Single and jealous
|1
|looking for an old friend...
|Tue
|marie butler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC