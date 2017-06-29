Dartmouth woman arrested in Florida murder

A 23-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested Wednesday in Dartmouth on a Florida murder warrant, issued in the death of a Pensacola man who was found buried in a backyard there. Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that Desiree Tedder, 23, was taken into custody by Trooper David Reis of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. Reis had been assisting local and Pensacola police in the investigation of a missing person who was a suspected homicide victim.

