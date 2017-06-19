Critics: Senate bill's cuts to Medica...

Critics: Senate bill's cuts to Medicaid would harm Florida

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Senate has released its long-awaited bill to dismantle Obamacare and critics warn that proposed cuts to Medicaid could be disastrous for the roughly 3.6 million Floridians relying on the program. Beginning in 2020, the Senate measure would limit the federal funds states get each year for Medicaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All Americans have 1 common enemy Wed The Mick 4
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar Wed The Mick 2
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
Stella Jun 19 Stella 2
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Jun 17 Old Man 4
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
Greta Lynn theiss davita diyalis Jun 13 Love ya 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC