Commissioner Stewart Names Florida's 2017 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
During the Celebration for School Leaders yesterday evening, Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart named Dr. Rachel Shelley, of Sarasota County, as the 2017 Principal of the Year and Kelly Stedman, of Lee County, as the 2017 Assistant Principal of the Year. These school leaders were honored for contributing to increased student performance; safe learning environments; and successful partnerships with parents and community members.
