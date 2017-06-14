Commissioner Stewart Honors 44 Florida Businesses for their Commitment to Florida's Students
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart honored 44 Florida businesses with the Commissioner's Business Recognition Award. The award recognizes businesses for their extraordinary contributions to public education in Florida.
